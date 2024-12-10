Left Menu

OPEC Extends Al Ghais' Leadership

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has renewed the term of Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais for another three years following a virtual meeting. Al Ghais, who succeeded Mohammad Barkindo in August 2022, will continue to lead until the next ordinary meeting on May 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:22 IST
OPEC Extends Al Ghais' Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has officially announced the renewal of Haitham Al Ghais' term as Secretary General for an additional three years. This decision took place during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

Al Ghais assumed his role in August 2022, following the leadership of Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo. His continued leadership reflects OPEC's confidence in his guidance and direction.

The upcoming ordinary meeting is scheduled for May 28, where further decisions and discussions are expected to occur within the oil producer group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024