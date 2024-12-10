OPEC Extends Al Ghais' Leadership
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has renewed the term of Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais for another three years following a virtual meeting. Al Ghais, who succeeded Mohammad Barkindo in August 2022, will continue to lead until the next ordinary meeting on May 28.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has officially announced the renewal of Haitham Al Ghais' term as Secretary General for an additional three years. This decision took place during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.
Al Ghais assumed his role in August 2022, following the leadership of Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo. His continued leadership reflects OPEC's confidence in his guidance and direction.
The upcoming ordinary meeting is scheduled for May 28, where further decisions and discussions are expected to occur within the oil producer group.
