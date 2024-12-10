OPEC Extends Al Ghais' Leadership

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has officially announced the renewal of Haitham Al Ghais' term as Secretary General for an additional three years. This decision took place during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

Al Ghais assumed his role in August 2022, following the leadership of Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo. His continued leadership reflects OPEC's confidence in his guidance and direction.

The upcoming ordinary meeting is scheduled for May 28, where further decisions and discussions are expected to occur within the oil producer group.

