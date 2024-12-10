Chief Minister Naidu to Spearhead Strategic Collectors' Meeting at Velagapudi

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to preside over a two-day Collectors' meeting at the Velagapudi Secretariat on December 11 and 12, focusing on a comprehensive review of recent development initiatives and welfare programs.

The agenda will include the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, as well as discussion on newly introduced policies, in collaboration with Collectors from 26 districts and heads of 40 departments.

The objective is to strategize targets for the coming four-and-a-half years, spotlighting sectors like agriculture, IT, transport, and welfare, with insights from ministers and IPS officers. This marks the second such meeting in six months compared to the previous government's single meeting in five years.

