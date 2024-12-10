Sai Life Sciences: A Leap Forward in IPO Landscape

Sai Life Sciences, a prominent player backed by TPG Capital, secured Rs 913 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, in anticipation of its initial public offering entering the market.

The anchor investors include high-profile entities such as INQ Holding LLC, Fidelity Funds, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as stated in a recent circular on the BSE platform.

With a robust portfolio, Sai Life Sciences aims to utilize IPO proceeds for debt payment and corporate goals, while it continues to serve major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms globally.

