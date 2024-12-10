Left Menu

Sai Life Sciences: A Leap Forward in IPO Landscape

Sai Life Sciences, supported by TPG Capital, raised Rs 913 crore from anchor investors prior to its IPO launch. The Rs 3,043-crore IPO, opening soon, will support debt repayment and corporate purposes. The Hyderabad-based firm offers drug discovery and development services to pharmaceutical companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sai Life Sciences, a prominent player backed by TPG Capital, secured Rs 913 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, in anticipation of its initial public offering entering the market.

The anchor investors include high-profile entities such as INQ Holding LLC, Fidelity Funds, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as stated in a recent circular on the BSE platform.

With a robust portfolio, Sai Life Sciences aims to utilize IPO proceeds for debt payment and corporate goals, while it continues to serve major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

