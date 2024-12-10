Sai Life Sciences: A Leap Forward in IPO Landscape
Sai Life Sciences, supported by TPG Capital, raised Rs 913 crore from anchor investors prior to its IPO launch. The Rs 3,043-crore IPO, opening soon, will support debt repayment and corporate purposes. The Hyderabad-based firm offers drug discovery and development services to pharmaceutical companies.
Sai Life Sciences, a prominent player backed by TPG Capital, secured Rs 913 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, in anticipation of its initial public offering entering the market.
The anchor investors include high-profile entities such as INQ Holding LLC, Fidelity Funds, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as stated in a recent circular on the BSE platform.
With a robust portfolio, Sai Life Sciences aims to utilize IPO proceeds for debt payment and corporate goals, while it continues to serve major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms globally.
