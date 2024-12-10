Andhra Pradesh Embraces Tech-Driven Governance Under Naidu's Leadership

In a move towards tech-savvy governance, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed all department heads to enhance their administrative efficiency by extensively adopting technology. During a recent review meeting with officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and other departments, Naidu stressed the importance of interconnectivity achieved through real-time information.

The Chief Minister emphasized the integration of departmental data through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to monitor and manage operations more effectively. He proposed that necessary information should be consolidated to optimize service delivery via platforms like WhatsApp, even suggesting the use of AI and DeepTech to expedite public service responses and complaint resolution, ensuring high levels of citizen satisfaction.

Naidu also highlighted the potential of drones, CC cameras, and IoT devices in gathering data. He referred to recent successful uses of drone technology, such as identifying illegal plantations and monitoring pest threats to crops. Additionally, he underscored the utility of drones in analyzing road accident causes and improving safety measures.

In a positive update, officials informed the Chief Minister that farmers are content with the government's grain procurement processes, with over 90% expressing satisfaction. In response, Naidu advocated for continued enhancement of public services based on feedback. Moreover, he plans to expand Aadhar services through the establishment of 1,000 new centers, funded by an allocation of Rs 20 crore, and called for the creation of a comprehensive portal to oversee state projects and streamline certificate issuance processes.

