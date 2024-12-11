Left Menu

Drone Attack on IAEA Vehicle Sparks International Tensions

A drone severely damaged an IAEA vehicle near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, with no casualties reported. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy condemned the incident as a Russian attack, highlighting negligence of international law. The IAEA urges restraint amidst mutual accusations from Russia and Ukraine over nuclear safety threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 03:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone has significantly damaged an official vehicle belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, confirmed the agency's director, Rafael Grossi.

Despite the attack, all personnel are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeled it a deliberate strike by Russia, criticizing Moscow's disregard for international norms. Grossi called for restraint and condemned the attack on those ensuring nuclear safety.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not acknowledge the incident, although they oversaw the IAEA team rotation. The Zaporizhzhia plant, under Russian control since 2022, remains a focal point with mutual allegations of endangering nuclear safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

