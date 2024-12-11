Drone Attack on IAEA Vehicle Sparks International Tensions

A drone has significantly damaged an official vehicle belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, confirmed the agency's director, Rafael Grossi.

Despite the attack, all personnel are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy labeled it a deliberate strike by Russia, criticizing Moscow's disregard for international norms. Grossi called for restraint and condemned the attack on those ensuring nuclear safety.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not acknowledge the incident, although they oversaw the IAEA team rotation. The Zaporizhzhia plant, under Russian control since 2022, remains a focal point with mutual allegations of endangering nuclear safety.

