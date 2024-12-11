Former South Korean Defence Minister's Alleged Suicide Attempt Amid Controversy
Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, accused of attempting to establish martial law, has reportedly tried to take his own life while in detention. This information was revealed by a justice ministry official during a parliamentary session. The case raises significant political and legal concerns in South Korea.
Kim's reported actions come amid intense scrutiny and legal proceedings related to the failed imposition of martial law on December 3.
The incident raises serious questions and adds a layer of complexity to political and legal debates in South Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
