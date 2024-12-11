Left Menu

Former South Korean Defence Minister's Alleged Suicide Attempt Amid Controversy

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, accused of attempting to establish martial law, has reportedly tried to take his own life while in detention. This information was revealed by a justice ministry official during a parliamentary session. The case raises significant political and legal concerns in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:30 IST
Kim Yong-hyun

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who faces accusations of attempting to establish martial law, reportedly made a suicide attempt in detention, according to a justice ministry official's statement to parliament.

Kim's reported actions come amid intense scrutiny and legal proceedings related to the failed imposition of martial law on December 3.

The incident raises serious questions and adds a layer of complexity to political and legal debates in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

