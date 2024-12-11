INOXGFL Group Ventures into Solar Manufacturing with Inox Solar

INOXGFL Group has marked its entry into solar manufacturing via Inox Solar, a privately held entity by its promoters, as per an announcement made on Wednesday.

The company plans to establish an initial capacity of 5 GW for solar modules and 2.5 GW for solar cells by 2026 with a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore.

Inox Solar will also deliver turnkey EPC solutions, involving land acquisition and power evacuation, and offer post-commissioning services through its associated companies, solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)