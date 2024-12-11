INOXGFL Group Ventures into Solar Manufacturing with Inox Solar
INOXGFL Group has announced its entry into solar manufacturing through Inox Solar, with plans to establish significant solar module and cell manufacturing capacities. By 2026, the company aims for a 5 GW solar module capacity. It will also offer EPC and maintenance services to complement its renewable energy ecosystem.
INOXGFL Group has marked its entry into solar manufacturing via Inox Solar, a privately held entity by its promoters, as per an announcement made on Wednesday.
The company plans to establish an initial capacity of 5 GW for solar modules and 2.5 GW for solar cells by 2026 with a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore.
Inox Solar will also deliver turnkey EPC solutions, involving land acquisition and power evacuation, and offer post-commissioning services through its associated companies, solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector.
