Left Menu

Jharkhand's Budget Boost: Priorities in Focus

Jharkhand's finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented a second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The largest allocation is proposed for the women, child development, and social security department. The budget debate is set for the end of the four-day assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:43 IST
Jharkhand's Budget Boost: Priorities in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's assembly, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled a significant supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The move comes amid crucial discussions on resource allocation within the state's various departments.

Highlighting the state's focus on social welfare, the women, child development, and social security department stands to receive the highest allocation of Rs 6,390.55 crore. This reflects the government's commitment to addressing key societal needs.

The session also focused on the energy department's proposed fund of Rs 2,577.92 crore, underscoring the sector's importance in the region's infrastructure development. The assembly is set to conclude the budget debate amid a backdrop of recent political activity, including oath-taking and the Speaker's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024