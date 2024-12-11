Jharkhand's Budget Boost: Priorities in Focus

In Jharkhand's assembly, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled a significant supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The move comes amid crucial discussions on resource allocation within the state's various departments.

Highlighting the state's focus on social welfare, the women, child development, and social security department stands to receive the highest allocation of Rs 6,390.55 crore. This reflects the government's commitment to addressing key societal needs.

The session also focused on the energy department's proposed fund of Rs 2,577.92 crore, underscoring the sector's importance in the region's infrastructure development. The assembly is set to conclude the budget debate amid a backdrop of recent political activity, including oath-taking and the Speaker's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)