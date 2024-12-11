Rajasthan Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy at Global Summit

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Rajasthan's tourism and business landscape, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced the launch of a new tourism unit policy. Speaking at the high-profile Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, Kumari emphasized the government's commitment to providing more incentives to invigorate the tourism sector.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the state's transformative agenda, following the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a remarkable Rs 35 lakh crore at the summit. Sharma underscored the government's dedication to realizing these agreements, stressing that their implementation will spearhead Rajasthan's development trajectory.

Addressing the assembly, CM Sharma declared that the progress of these initiatives will be meticulously reviewed on December 11, reflecting on the year since the summit. With ambitious projects like extensive road development and a burgeoning startup ecosystem, Rajasthan aims to establish itself as an economic powerhouse in four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)