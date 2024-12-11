Left Menu

Farmers' Revolt: London's Streets Blockaded by Tractors

Farmers in central London protested against the government's new inheritance tax, known as the 'tractor tax.' The tax, which takes effect in 2026, threatens family farms, reducing food production as farmers' income already suffers from supermarket competition and Brexit subsidy cuts.

11-12-2024
Central London saw an unusual demonstration on Wednesday as hundreds of tractors blocked streets. This protest, organized by farmers, targeted the government's decision to remove an inheritance tax exemption for agricultural families.

The so-called 'tractor tax' aims to raise funds for public services but is deemed detrimental by farmers who argue it endangers family farms and diminishes food production. Farmers gathered near the Houses of Parliament, urging authorities to reconsider.

The inheritance tax starting in 2026 will levy a 20% charge on farm values exceeding 1 million pounds. Despite objections and nationwide protests, the government insists there will be no policy reversal, although it promises rural support schemes.

