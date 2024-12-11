Court Extends Remand Amidst Assassination Attempt Controversy
The Amritsar court extends Narain Singh Chaura's remand for three days over an alleged attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. The incident has sparked sharp criticism from SAD leaders, demanding accountability and swift action against the accused as the investigation continues.
The Amritsar Court extended the remand of Narain Singh Chaura by three days on Wednesday. Chaura, implicated in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, faces a continued probe after being presented in court.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed that Chaura was remanded after the court heard arguments from both parties. The police have acquired CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.
The December 4 attempt on Badal's life at the Golden Temple has drawn ire from SAD leaders, igniting criticism of the Punjab government. Notable among the critics, SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the incident's occurrence at such a sacred site, questioning the delay in arrests. Similarly, Daljit Singh Cheema accused the investigation of bias, highlighting concerns over law and order in Punjab.
