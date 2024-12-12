Left Menu

Chevron Corp's Strategy for Low-Carbon Power in Data Centers

Chevron Corp is exploring low-carbon power solutions for data centers, including carbon capture and storage (CCUS) and geothermal technology. This initiative aligns with its expertise in natural gas and energy operations amid growing power demands driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:16 IST
Chevron Corp is actively seeking ways to provide low-carbon power solutions specifically catered to data center operators. Jeff Gustavson, head of Chevron New Energies, shared these insights during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

The announcement echoes Exxon Mobil's recent move to innovate low-carbon electricity technologies by integrating carbon capture systems in natural gas power plants that support data centers. Gustavson highlighted Chevron's extensive global experience in supplying and operating natural gas-based power equipment as an advantage in meeting increasing electricity demand.

Although Chevron has been working on this project for over a year, Gustavson refrained from disclosing further details, promising future announcements. The strategy fits Chevron's strengths in natural gas, operations, and providing low-carbon solutions through CCUS, geothermal, and potentially other technologies, just as artificial intelligence and cloud computing are expected to lead to a surge in electricity demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

