Chevron Corp's Strategy for Low-Carbon Power in Data Centers

Chevron Corp is actively seeking ways to provide low-carbon power solutions specifically catered to data center operators. Jeff Gustavson, head of Chevron New Energies, shared these insights during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

The announcement echoes Exxon Mobil's recent move to innovate low-carbon electricity technologies by integrating carbon capture systems in natural gas power plants that support data centers. Gustavson highlighted Chevron's extensive global experience in supplying and operating natural gas-based power equipment as an advantage in meeting increasing electricity demand.

Although Chevron has been working on this project for over a year, Gustavson refrained from disclosing further details, promising future announcements. The strategy fits Chevron's strengths in natural gas, operations, and providing low-carbon solutions through CCUS, geothermal, and potentially other technologies, just as artificial intelligence and cloud computing are expected to lead to a surge in electricity demand.

