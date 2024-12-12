Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Expectations

Global shares and Wall Street indexes rose following an inflation report suggesting the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon. The dollar hit a two-week high, gold prices increased, and oil gained over $1 due to new EU sanctions on Russian oil. European and emerging markets showed mixed performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:02 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares and Wall Street indexes climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by an inflation reading that aligned with expectations, sustaining predictions that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month. The dollar reached a two-week peak, while gold and oil prices saw notable increases amid geopolitical tensions.

European shares reversed early losses to close higher, with major U.S. indexes showing mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight decline, the S&P 500 posted a modest gain, and the Nasdaq Composite surged. Global stocks, as measured by MSCI, rose marginally, reflecting a cautious optimism in the markets.

Despite regional fluctuations, inflation figures from the U.S. Labor Department reinforced the outlook for monetary policy adjustments. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% month-over-month, consistent with forecasts, which experts believe will prompt the Fed to proceed with a 25 basis points rate cut. Additional movements were observed in currencies and commodities, influenced by international trade dynamics and central bank interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024