Global Markets Ride High on Inflation and Rate Cut Prospects

Global shares and Wall Street indexes rose on Wednesday, supported by an inflation reading that aligned with expectations, bolstering forecasts for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this month. The dollar rose to a two-week high, and gold prices also increased.

European shares recuperated earlier losses to close higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 7.67 points to 44,255.50, while the S&P 500 grew by 55.17 points to 6,090.21. The Nasdaq Composite rose by 355.83 points to 20,043.07, marking notable gains for the day.

The inflation reading from the Labor Department showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase at 0.3% monthly for November, matching economist forecasts. Globally, MSCI's gauge of stocks gained 0.65% to 872.00. Meanwhile, emerging markets experienced a decline of 0.34%, reflecting the varied impacts of international economic dynamics.

