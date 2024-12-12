Family Feud Leads to Shooting in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri
A shooting incident in Kalyanpuri, East Delhi, resulted in the injury of gym trainer Ravi Yadav. The attack, linked to a longstanding family feud, is under investigation, with two arrests made and one suspect at large. Rav's family is involved in a decade-long rivalry with another local family.
In a dramatic turn of events, a shooting incident in Kalyanpuri, East Delhi, has left a professional gym trainer injured amid a troubling family feud. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Apoorva Gupta revealed that the incident, resulting in the injury of 32-year-old Ravi Yadav, is a consequence of a protracted dispute between two local families.
The shooting occurred at around 12:30 am, prompting emergency services to transport the victim to LBS hospital, from where he was further transferred to Max Hospital Patparganj for continued medical attention. Primary investigations have led to the apprehension of two suspects, while a third, believed to be the key perpetrator, remains at large.
DCP Gupta highlighted the deep-seated rivalry between Yadav's family and another residing in Block 13, Kalyanpuri, marking a saga filled with legal complaints and public grievances. Police are in pursuit of additional evidence to substantiate the claims made, while diligently questioning the two detained suspects in connection with the case.
