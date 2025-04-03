Inferno Engulfs Seized Vehicles at Delhi Police Yard

A devastating inferno engulfed the Nehru Place police yard in Delhi on Thursday, reducing over 400 seized vehicles to ashes, according to official reports.

The Delhi Fire Services swiftly responded to the emergency call at around 2 pm, deploying six fire tenders to the scene. Despite their efforts, it took over three hours to fully extinguish the flames, which had engulfed numerous cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

While the cause of the blaze remains undetermined, police are considering foul play as a potential factor. The affected vehicle owners are advised to seek compensation through insurance, as no relief funds will be distributed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)