Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Seized Vehicles at Delhi Police Yard

A massive fire at a Delhi Police yard in Nehru Place destroyed over 400 seized vehicles. Quick response from the fire department managed to control the blaze in three hours. Authorities are investigating possible foul play, though the fire's exact cause remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:30 IST
Inferno Engulfs Seized Vehicles at Delhi Police Yard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating inferno engulfed the Nehru Place police yard in Delhi on Thursday, reducing over 400 seized vehicles to ashes, according to official reports.

The Delhi Fire Services swiftly responded to the emergency call at around 2 pm, deploying six fire tenders to the scene. Despite their efforts, it took over three hours to fully extinguish the flames, which had engulfed numerous cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

While the cause of the blaze remains undetermined, police are considering foul play as a potential factor. The affected vehicle owners are advised to seek compensation through insurance, as no relief funds will be distributed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025