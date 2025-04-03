Inferno Engulfs Seized Vehicles at Delhi Police Yard
A massive fire at a Delhi Police yard in Nehru Place destroyed over 400 seized vehicles. Quick response from the fire department managed to control the blaze in three hours. Authorities are investigating possible foul play, though the fire's exact cause remains unclear.
- Country:
- India
A devastating inferno engulfed the Nehru Place police yard in Delhi on Thursday, reducing over 400 seized vehicles to ashes, according to official reports.
The Delhi Fire Services swiftly responded to the emergency call at around 2 pm, deploying six fire tenders to the scene. Despite their efforts, it took over three hours to fully extinguish the flames, which had engulfed numerous cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.
While the cause of the blaze remains undetermined, police are considering foul play as a potential factor. The affected vehicle owners are advised to seek compensation through insurance, as no relief funds will be distributed by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagpur Restores Normalcy Amid Continued Curfew and Ongoing Investigation
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russia's Engels District
Vandalism at Akbar Road Sparks Investigation
Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients
Madras High Court Halts ED's Investigation into TASMAC