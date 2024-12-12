Fadnavis Lauds Modi's Support in Steering Maharashtra's Progress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his gratitude for the guidance and backing that has helped Maharashtra thrive. Fadnavis reiterated the state's commitment to further development under Modi's leadership.

On social media platform X, Fadnavis conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, citing Maharashtra's leading position across multiple sectors thanks to Modi's support. The Chief Minister pledged to continue the journey of progress under the Prime Minister's guidance, which he described as inspirational for thousands of BJP workers.

In New Delhi, Fadnavis also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, receiving his blessings for a successful tenure. Singh praised Fadnavis's leadership, anticipating new strides in Maharashtra's development. Earlier, Fadnavis met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, marking his assumption of office with the presentation of cultural symbols.

Following his recent swearing-in as Chief Minister for the third time, Fadnavis took immediate action in office, approving Rs 5 lakh for a bone marrow transplant patient. He instructed the administration to accelerate its work, addressing public needs swiftly. The Maharashtra Assembly Election concluded with a resounding win for the BJP-led alliance, securing 235 seats and cementing the BJP's status as the largest party.

(With inputs from agencies.)