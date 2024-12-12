Left Menu

Kejriwal Unveils Ambitious Financial Scheme for Delhi Women Ahead of Elections

Arvind Kejriwal announced a significant financial scheme for Delhi's women, promising Rs 1,000 transitioning to Rs 2,100 monthly post-elections. This move, aimed at empowering women, comes amidst upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and reflects the Aam Aadmi Party's focus on social welfare initiatives.

  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the impending Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has revealed a financial scheme exclusively for women, initially pledging Rs 1,000 per month. Kejriwal addressed the press, saying, 'This decision has received the cabinet's nod, chaired by CM Atishi, and is now in effect.'

However, he noted that financial disbursement would be deferred due to the electoral timeline, predicting polls within 10 to 15 days. Acknowledging concerns over inflation, Kejriwal has revised the amount to Rs 2,100, ensuring the scheme aligns with the economic needs of women citywide.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the scheme as a 'Kejriwal guarantee,' assuring fulfillment upon re-election. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised the initiative as a testament to the party's focus on public welfare. The Kejriwal Mahila Samman Yojna symbolizes a significant stride towards empowering Delhi's women, reinforcing AAP's commitment to economic equity and social reform.

