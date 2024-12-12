Left Menu

Russia's AI Resurgence: Navigating Sanctions and Surging Ahead

Russia aims to enhance its global AI presence by 2030, leveraging local talent and generative AI models despite Western sanctions. Alexander Vedyakhin of Sberbank highlights the importance of experimentation and supportive regulation to foster AI development. Russia collaborates with BRICS nations and aspires for technological sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

In a quest to elevate its global AI status, Russia is capitalizing on its domestic talent and cutting-edge generative AI models, notwithstanding Western-imposed sanctions. Alexander Vedyakhin, the first deputy CEO at Sberbank, emphasized the country's potential for significant strides in the AI domain.

Currently trailing behind AI frontrunners like the United States and China, Vedyakhin expressed optimism about Russia's ability to close the gap within a few years. "Through our own developments and supportive regulations, Russia can improve its standings in AI rankings by 2030," Vedyakhin stated at the AI Journey conference.

Despite limitations imposed by sanctions, Russia ranks 31st in the Global AI Index. The nation aims to forge strong collaborations with BRICS partners, focusing on smart AI models and maintaining its technological sovereignty. Sberbank's involvement in AI advancements reflects a strategic shift to navigate the challenges in this promising technological landscape.

