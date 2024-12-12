NIA Chargesheets 10 in Chhattisgarh Election Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action by chargesheeting 10 individuals in connection with the 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly election blast. Among those charged are three arrested over-ground workers of CPI (Maoist) and seven cadres of the banned terrorist group. This move comes amidst ongoing efforts to tackle insurgency and secure electoral processes.

The case pertains to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Badegobra village within Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district during last year's state assembly elections. Initially registered at Mainpur police station as FIR no. 94/2023, the NIA took over the investigation on February 22, 2024, following the deadly blast targeting a polling team.

The press release outlines how the attack was orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) leaders in response to the group's call to boycott the state elections. The NIA continues its investigation, uncovering a nexus of Maoist cadres and over-ground supporters in villages like Badegobra.

