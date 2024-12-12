Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets 10 in Chhattisgarh Election Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 10 individuals linked to the 2023 Chhattisgarh election IED blast. Key suspects include three arrested over-ground workers and seven cadres of CPI (Maoist). The ongoing investigation highlights CPI (Maoist)'s strategic planning in resisting state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:52 IST
NIA Chargesheets 10 in Chhattisgarh Election Blast Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action by chargesheeting 10 individuals in connection with the 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly election blast. Among those charged are three arrested over-ground workers of CPI (Maoist) and seven cadres of the banned terrorist group. This move comes amidst ongoing efforts to tackle insurgency and secure electoral processes.

The case pertains to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Badegobra village within Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district during last year's state assembly elections. Initially registered at Mainpur police station as FIR no. 94/2023, the NIA took over the investigation on February 22, 2024, following the deadly blast targeting a polling team.

The press release outlines how the attack was orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) leaders in response to the group's call to boycott the state elections. The NIA continues its investigation, uncovering a nexus of Maoist cadres and over-ground supporters in villages like Badegobra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024