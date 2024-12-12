Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit Sparks Political Tensions

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras reignites controversy as political leaders react sharply. BJP leaders criticize Gandhi's motives, questioning his intentions in Uttar Pradesh. The 2020 Hathras incident, involving the death of a young Dalit woman, remains sensitive. Political discourse focuses on law and order and development progress in the state.

12-12-2024
In a politically charged move, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Boolgarhi village in Hathras to meet the family involved in the harrowing 2020 crime that shook the nation. The visit has sparked a wave of reactions, with BJP leaders accusing Gandhi of instigating unrest in the region.

Speaking on the issue, BJP's Baldev Singh Aulakh questioned Gandhi's intentions, arguing that the situation had been closed by the CBI. He accused Gandhi of attempting to spread anarchy, while criticizing the Congress for past atrocities against Sikhs. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak labeled Gandhi a 'victim of frustration' and accused him of exploiting the situation.

Gandhi's visit recalls his previous interactions with the victim's family in 2020, following a brutal assault on a 19-year-old Dalit woman. The incident, culminating in the woman's death and cremation amid allegations of police misconduct, remains raw in public memory. Political discourse continues to meld questions of justice with claims of Uttar Pradesh's development.

