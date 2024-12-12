Gujarat's Two Years of Service Unveiled: CM Patel's Vision Targets Youth Empowerment

In a landmark event at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat commemorated two years of significant service under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The ceremony marked the start of the third year, focusing on integrating youth into state government roles.

Chief Minister Patel, joined by key state officials, distributed appointment letters to approximately 580 newly recruited youths in various sectors. The event showcased the government's transparent recruitment drive, encouraging skilled young professionals to join public service without bias or favoritism.

Highlighting his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat@2047, CM Patel discussed strategies to utilise the energy of the youth in developmental goals. Infrastructure improvements, such as sanitation equipment, were also announced, aligning with the state's vision of 'Living Well, Earning Well'.

The Urban Development Department advanced its efforts by handing over essential sanitation machinery to municipalities, with plans for waste-to-energy facilities. Minister Kanubhai Desai and other officials expressed confidence in achieving milestones in governance, reflecting on the transformative initiatives initiated by then CM Modi in 2001.

The newly appointed candidates, termed as 'Karma Yogis', were urged to contribute actively towards Gujarat's growth model. The CM also unveiled a book chronicling the state's service milestones over the past two years, reaffirming a continued pursuit of inclusive development.

