Surat's Grand Piyariyu: A Unique Wedding of Charity and Culture

In a profound gesture of charity and cultural unity, Surat hosts the annual 'Piyariyu' wedding ceremony for fatherless daughters every December. Spearheaded by the philanthropic PP Savani family, the event stands as a significant beacon of social responsibility and communal harmony.

This year's ceremony, scheduled for December 14-15 at the PP Savani Chaitanya Vidya Sankul in Abrama, will witness 111 girls from diverse backgrounds across Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh embarking on their matrimonial journey. The ceremony not only marries off these daughters, but it also embraces bonds of family and community.

Apart from organizing the weddings, PP Savani family sponsors honeymoon trips, provides post-marriage support, and promotes environmental conservation and organ donation awareness by gifting 50,000 tulsi plants. This year's event also marks the inauguration of Radiant English Academy, upholding the family's commitment to education and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)