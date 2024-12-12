Power Sector Sees Major Reduction in Legacy Dues
Legacy dues of power distribution utilities have significantly dropped by 82% to Rs 24,684 crore. Thirteen states had arrears of Rs 1,39,947 crore by June 2022, rescheduling these into EMIs. This reduction follows the payment of 29 EMIs by discoms. The Ministry of Power plans to add significant thermal capacity by 2031-32.
- Country:
- India
The power distribution sector has seen a dramatic reduction in legacy dues, with figures plummeting by 82% to Rs 24,684 crore, as revealed in a Parliamentary session on Thursday.
According to Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, 13 states had initially reported a whopping Rs 1,39,947 crore in arrears by June 2022, which were subsequently converted into equated monthly installments (EMIs).
Naik further stated that distribution utilities have made substantial payments totaling Rs 1,15,263 crore since June 2022. In addition, the Ministry of Power outlined plans to boost thermal capacity by at least 80,000 MW by 2031-32, with a significant portion already under construction or in planning stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Climatic Challenge: Emission Battle Ahead
European Nations Rally Against EU Auto Emissions Penalties
The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals
Indigenous Farming: A Beacon of Sustainability Against Brazil's Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050