Britain Aims for 1.5 Million New Homes: A Planning System Overhaul

Britain plans to overhaul its planning system to build 1.5 million new homes, addressing the housing crisis. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced reforms to replace planning "chokeholds" with more houses, prioritizing brownfield over greenbelt land. CBI supports the changes for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:41 IST
Britain revealed an ambitious overhaul of its planning system on Thursday, targeting the construction of 1.5 million new homes within five years. This announcement follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to breaking the existing "chokehold" on growth by requiring local authorities to increase housebuilding efforts.

Starmer emphasized that the nation's housing crisis has made homeownership a distant dream for many. He articulated a plan for reform aimed at boosting growth, prioritizing builders over bureaucratic delays, and delivering more housing to aid working families financially.

The Local Government Association highlighted that planning reforms must address workforce challenges, escalating construction costs, and the financial condition of local authorities. The Confederation of British Industry supported these reforms, noting their potential to stimulate private investment and enhance UK competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

