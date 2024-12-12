Left Menu

Reliance Ties Up with Rosneft for Major Crude Oil Deal

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has signed a significant crude oil import deal with Russia's Rosneft, valued at USD 12-13 billion annually for 10 years. The agreement will supply up to 500,000 barrels per day to Reliance, making Russia a key crude supplier to India post-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:57 IST
Reliance Ties Up with Rosneft for Major Crude Oil Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark energy deal, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has inked a pact with Russia's state oil giant Rosneft for the supply of crude oil worth USD 12-13 billion annually. The long-term agreement spans a decade and entails the import of up to 500,000 barrels per day.

This strategic deal positions Russia as a vital oil supplier to India, following a notable rise in Russian oil imports since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. Currently, Russian oil accounts for nearly 40 percent of India's total oil purchases, despite international sanctions against Moscow.

The Reliance agreement aligns with India's growing role as a major buyer of Russian crude, outstripped only by China. Reliance's twin refineries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, play a pivotal role in processing these imports, contributing significantly to global oil product exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024