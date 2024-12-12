Supreme Court Urges NCR States to Decide on Year-Round Firecracker Ban
The Supreme Court has directed NCR states to decide on a potential year-long ban on firecrackers to tackle both air and noise pollution. A bench of Justices asked relevant state governments to officially record their decisions and emphasized that the ban should include manufacture and sale restrictions.
The Supreme Court on Thursday urged National Capital Region (NCR) states to make a conclusive decision on banning firecrackers throughout the year to tackle pollution concerns. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih have asked Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to document their choices for the apex court's review.
The bench highlighted that a ban is necessary not just for air pollution but also to address noise pollution. The ongoing issue of firecracker usage in NCR states remains unaddressed, prompting the court's directive for a comprehensive decision on the matter.
"We advise relevant state governments to finalize their stance on a year-round ban on firecrackers," the bench stated. This encompasses a prohibition on their manufacture, storage, sale, and distribution.
Deliberating on Delhi's air pollution case, the Supreme Court also proposed that government departments switch to electric vehicles as a measure to reduce pollution.
Additionally, the court mandated that its previous order concerning the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stays effective and instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) to enforce revised strategies to enhance Delhi's air quality. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
