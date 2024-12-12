Mining Giants Face Legal Action Over Harassment Allegations

Rio Tinto, facing sexual harassment lawsuits filed by Brisbane-based law firm JGA Saddler, has pledged corrective action. The lawsuit accuses mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Group of systemic harassment and discrimination at Australian mine sites.

The law firm claims that both companies have used confidentiality agreements to suppress the voices of female employees affected by sexual harassment. However, both BHP and Rio stated they do not currently employ NDAs in handling such allegations.

In response to the allegations, Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto, affirmed to Reuters his commitment to rectifying any misconduct. He expressed dismay upon learning about the lawsuits, while BHP issued an apology to victims. This legal action comes in the wake of a Rio Tinto report highlighting ongoing issues of sexual misconduct, indicating more changes are necessary.

