Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Breaks Ties with NDA Amid Political Turbulence
Pashupati Kumar Paras announced that his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party is severing ties with the BJP-led NDA, siding with his estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan. Paras also demanded Bharat Ratna for his brother Ram Vilas Paswan and criticized Bihar's governance under Nitish Kumar, indicating a possible political shift.
In a significant political move, former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras declared Monday that the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party will no longer align with the BJP-led NDA. This decision signals support for his estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, and underscores growing tensions within the political landscape.
Paras, who formed the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party after splitting from the Lok Janshakti Party in 2021, voiced this announcement during a BR Ambedkar birth anniversary event. He also pushed for the Bharat Ratna award for his late brother, Ram Vilas Paswan, dubbing him a 'second Ambedkar.'
Criticism was also directed at Bihar's current governance, with Paras alleging inefficacy under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Expressing discontent with the lack of industrial growth and rampant corruption, Paras' move might precede a larger realignment in Bihar's political scene.
