Uttarakhand to Pioneer India's First Yoga Policy, Boosting Global Ayurveda

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced Uttarakhand's ambition to establish India's first dedicated Yoga Policy, an initiative aimed at integrating Ayurveda and Yoga into the healthcare sector. Speaking at the 10th Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024, held at Parade Ground, CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the event as a proud milestone for Uttarakhand. The congress is noteworthy for its extensive participation, featuring delegates from 50 countries and over 3,000 experts, underscoring Ayurveda's global appeal.

The expo, featuring more than 250 stalls, is a showcase of Ayurveda's growing international validation. CM Dhami noted the opportunity presented by the conference to foster new collaborations and knowledge exchange in the field. Under PM Modi's guidance, the state government is advancing AYUSH initiatives with 300 Ayushma Arogya Centers operational, offering healthcare rooted in AYUSH principles. Additionally, the e-Sanjivani portal provides AYUSH consultations with over 70 specialists actively involved.

The government is working on expanding healthcare infrastructure, with plans to establish AYUSH hospitals across districts and develop model AYUSH villages to promote Ayurvedic herb cultivation. A notable proposal to the AYUSH Ministry involves establishing an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Uttarakhand. Emphasizing the importance of recognizing local herbs by their English names, CM Dhami cited instances where enhanced nomenclature could elevate herbs like "Kilmora" to global prominence. The strategic focus is not only on wellness and education but also on integrating Ayurveda into modern health systems, leveraging technology, and expanding global market reach.

