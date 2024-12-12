Left Menu

Devotee Footfall at Vaishno Devi Shrine Exceeds 90 Lakh for Third Year

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has attracted over 90 lakh devotees for the third consecutive year. CEO Anshul Garg announced infrastructure projects underway to enhance pilgrim convenience, with increased connectivity expected to boost footfall. Upcoming projects include a new complex and family accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:33 IST
Devotee Footfall at Vaishno Devi Shrine Exceeds 90 Lakh for Third Year
CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the third year in a row, more than 90 lakh devotees have visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Shrine Board's CEO, Anshul Garg, revealed that the number of pilgrims had surpassed 95 lakh in 2023.

Garg stated that efforts are being made to enhance facilities for devotees, predicting that the improved connectivity in Katra will drive greater footfall. The improvements include infrastructure projects such as the Vande Bharat train and the Delhi-Katra Express.

On December 8, Garg announced upcoming projects aimed at improving the pilgrimage experience, including the New Vaishnavi Bhawan with family rooms and a queue complex at Darshani Deodi, set for completion by 2025. The shrine maintains its appeal as one of India's most frequented religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024