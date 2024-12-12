Devotee Footfall at Vaishno Devi Shrine Exceeds 90 Lakh for Third Year
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has attracted over 90 lakh devotees for the third consecutive year. CEO Anshul Garg announced infrastructure projects underway to enhance pilgrim convenience, with increased connectivity expected to boost footfall. Upcoming projects include a new complex and family accommodations.
For the third year in a row, more than 90 lakh devotees have visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Shrine Board's CEO, Anshul Garg, revealed that the number of pilgrims had surpassed 95 lakh in 2023.
Garg stated that efforts are being made to enhance facilities for devotees, predicting that the improved connectivity in Katra will drive greater footfall. The improvements include infrastructure projects such as the Vande Bharat train and the Delhi-Katra Express.
On December 8, Garg announced upcoming projects aimed at improving the pilgrimage experience, including the New Vaishnavi Bhawan with family rooms and a queue complex at Darshani Deodi, set for completion by 2025. The shrine maintains its appeal as one of India's most frequented religious sites.
