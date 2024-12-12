Exxon Tied to Mercenary Hack Scandal: Environmentalists Targeted
Two U.S. senators and environmental groups demand investigations after reports allege Exxon Mobil's lobbyist was involved in hacking operations targeting environmentalists. The campaign aimed to prevent climate change lawsuits against Exxon. The Department of Justice is urged to investigate Exxon's potential involvement in this cyberespionage scandal.
In a startling revelation, two Democratic senators alongside numerous environmental organizations are calling for rigorous investigations following a report implicating a lobbyist for Exxon Mobil in a major hacking operation. This operation allegedly targeted environmental critics from 2015 to 2018 with the aim of thwarting climate change lawsuits.
According to Reuters, Washington consultant DCI Group, long associated with Exxon, came under FBI scrutiny for its alleged involvement in not just the hacks but also in leaking sensitive emails to the press. Exxon, maintaining its distance from these allegations, has labeled them as 'conspiracy theories' while condemning any hacking activities.
The investigation, part of a larger look into mercenary hacking, faces further congressional questioning with concerns over corporate influence on justice. Environmentalists and political figures alike are demanding accountability from Exxon as more details of the hacking incidents come to light.
