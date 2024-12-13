Kanpur ACP Faces Rape Allegations: SIT Launched for In-Depth Investigation
A Kanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police has been accused of raping a student under the guise of marriage. An FIR has been filed, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation, as confirmed by DCP South Kanpur, Ankita Singh.
- Country:
- India
A First Information Report (FIR) has been officially lodged against an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kanpur, following serious allegations of rape made by a student from IIT Kanpur, according to local authorities.
The victim alleges that the ACP exploited her under false pretenses, promising marriage. In response, DCP South Kanpur Ankita Singh has confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to delve into the accusations. This SIT is led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Traffic Archana Singh.
The ACP in question has been temporarily reassigned to the police headquarters in Lucknow as investigations proceed, ensuring transparency and thoroughness in handling the case. Further updates are pending as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
