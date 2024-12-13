Left Menu

Historic Debate in Lok Sabha: Constitution's 75th Anniversary

A significant discussion on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution is set to commence with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's debut Lok Sabha speech. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the debate, joined by key figures including Prime Minister Modi and various political leaders, amid expectations of contentious exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's parliamentary landscape is poised for an electrifying debate as the Lok Sabha gears up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. The session will mark the debut speech of the newly elected Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, adding a layer of anticipation to the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is anticipated to kickstart the two-day debate set to commence at noon on Friday.

Over a dozen leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are slated to participate, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address the discussion on the concluding evening. Prominent National Democratic Alliance members including HD Kumaraswamy and Srikant Shinde will also lend their voices amid expectations of robust exchanges.

The BJP has issued a stringent 'three line whip' to ensure full attendance, emphasizing the critical nature of this session. Meanwhile, as Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to open discussions in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi advocate for decorum and substantive debate. With the recent reconvening of Parliament's winter session, the political atmosphere is charged for significant deliberations ahead.

