Kejriwal Raises Alarm Over Recurring Bomb Threats in Delhi Schools

Delhi's former Chief Minister Kejriwal expresses deep concerns over recurring bomb threats at local schools, underscoring potential disruptions to children's education and safety. This ongoing threat has impacted over six schools with fake explosive warnings, leading to official scrutiny and pressure on authorities to enhance security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:33 IST
Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has expressed grave concerns over the frequent bomb threats targeting schools across the national capital. Kejriwal highlighted the potential psychological impact on students, stressing that these repeated threats could severely disrupt children's education and well-being if they persist.

In a recent post on X, Kejriwal remarked, "This is the second time this week that Delhi schools have received bomb threats, which is extremely serious and worrying. If this continues, how badly will it affect the children? What will happen to their studies?" On Friday morning, more than six prominent schools in Delhi received threats via email, prompting immediate implementation of security protocols.

The intimidating emails were sent to schools including Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, and several others, alleging that explosives had been planted on their premises. Authorities, including the Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams, conducted exhaustive searches but confirmed no suspicious items were found, ensuring the safety of students and staff.

Despite the absence of actual explosives, these incidents have heightened tensions among parents and students. One parent, exiting a school closure due to the threat, shared, "We received a message from the school about being closed for unavoidable circumstances. The message didn't mention bombs or threats, but we headed back home as instructed."

Earlier instances of such threats involved demands for a USD 30,000 ransom, utilizing scare tactics that drew criticism from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who lambasted the BJP-led central government for failing in its responsibility to ensure security. Furthermore, Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, deploring the deteriorating state of law and order in Delhi.

In response to the mounting concerns, the Delhi High Court has directed local authorities to devise a comprehensive action plan and establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to effectively address and manage bomb threats. The court has mandated an eight-week deadline for implementing these essential measures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

