Left Menu

EPFO Subscribers to Access Claims via ATMs Soon

EPFO subscribers may soon withdraw claim amounts directly from ATMs. Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra indicated IT upgrades are underway to facilitate this. Claims will be capped at 50% of EPF, with a max of Rs 7 lakh available under the EDLI scheme. No response from the labour ministry on inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:43 IST
EPFO Subscribers to Access Claims via ATMs Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) could soon have the ability to withdraw their claim amounts directly from ATMs, according to a high-ranking official.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra has revealed that the labour ministry is working on upgrading its information technology infrastructure to provide better services for the Indian workforce.

This initiative could allow claimants, beneficiaries, or insured individuals to access their claim money through ATMs. The report indicates the withdrawal limit will be half of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), with up to Rs 7 lakh available under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme for heirs of deceased subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024