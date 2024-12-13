Left Menu

Ukraine Urges More Air Defense Systems Amid Russian Strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the urgent need for air defense systems as Ukraine faces renewed threats to its energy infrastructure from Russia. He called for the immediate delivery of NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T systems to counter Russian attempts to cripple the nation's energy resources.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has issued an urgent appeal to international allies for the delivery of more air defense systems amid ongoing Russian attacks targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

Sybiha stressed the vital importance of obtaining 20 more NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T systems to effectively thwart what he described as Russia's ambition to strip Ukraine of its energy resources.

The minister's plea comes as Ukraine continues to face relentless bombardment, further intensifying the need for enhanced defense capabilities.

