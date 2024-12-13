Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Siege

Russia launched a major missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, especially targeting power substations and gas facilities. The assault led to extensive power cuts affecting millions of civilians, with half of Yasno's customers losing power. Ukrainian officials called for more air defense systems to counter these threats.

Russia intensified its campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Friday, launching a widespread missile attack during the morning rush hour. Explosions were reported in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and other western Ukrainian cities, according to Kyiv.

The strikes targeted power substations and gas infrastructure, leading to extended power outages that affected millions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the need for air defense systems in response to Russia's efforts to cripple the country's electricity network.

The western region of Lviv confirmed attacks on its energy facilities, prompting adjustments to power cut schedules. The assault marks the 11th attack this year on Ukraine's power system, resulting in extensive damage and civilian hardship.

