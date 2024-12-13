Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Siege

Russia intensified its campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Friday, launching a widespread missile attack during the morning rush hour. Explosions were reported in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and other western Ukrainian cities, according to Kyiv.

The strikes targeted power substations and gas infrastructure, leading to extended power outages that affected millions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the need for air defense systems in response to Russia's efforts to cripple the country's electricity network.

The western region of Lviv confirmed attacks on its energy facilities, prompting adjustments to power cut schedules. The assault marks the 11th attack this year on Ukraine's power system, resulting in extensive damage and civilian hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)