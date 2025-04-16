Drone Strikes Shake Odesa: A New Escalation

A devastating drone strike rocked the coastal city of Odesa overnight, targeting residential buildings, warehouses, and critical infrastructure, regional officials reported Wednesday morning.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, highlighted the severity of the attack on social media, echoing concerns over repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement orchestrated by the United States.

Despite the destruction, Odesa's mayor assured citizens of no reported injuries. The situation remains tense as authorities await further details from Ukraine's air force while international observers closely monitor responses from both Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)