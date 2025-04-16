Left Menu

Drone Strikes Shake Odesa: A New Escalation

A massive overnight drone attack on Odesa, a Black Sea port city, caused damage to residential areas and infrastructure, though no injuries were reported, according to Ukrainian officials. The full extent of the attack remains unclear, with ongoing scrutiny over possible breaches of a U.S.-brokered moratorium.

A devastating drone strike rocked the coastal city of Odesa overnight, targeting residential buildings, warehouses, and critical infrastructure, regional officials reported Wednesday morning.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, highlighted the severity of the attack on social media, echoing concerns over repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement orchestrated by the United States.

Despite the destruction, Odesa's mayor assured citizens of no reported injuries. The situation remains tense as authorities await further details from Ukraine's air force while international observers closely monitor responses from both Ukraine and Russia.

