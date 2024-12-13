Unveiling the Captagon Empire: Inside Syria's Drug Trade

A sprawling drug laboratory, nestled on the outskirts of Damascus, is now at the heart of allegations against President Bashar al-Assad's government. Accusations from Washington and other entities suggest the regime has enriched itself through the production and trafficking of captagon, an addictive stimulant valued in billions.

As the Assad regime's grip weakens, evidence of this dark empire has surfaced. Rebel forces gaining control have exposed hidden caches of the drug in various forms, from furniture to fruit. With ties to Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, the scope of operations includes comprehensive production facilities housing intricate equipment and chemicals.

Caroline Rose, head of the Captagon Trade Project, highlights the vast scale of Syria's captagon network. While the drug originally served medical needs, its illicit counterpart has flourished in conflict zones across the region. Current findings underscore the extensive reach and profitability of what has become known as 'poor man's cocaine' across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)