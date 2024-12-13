Left Menu

Unveiling the Captagon Empire: Inside Syria's Drug Trade

The Syrian government stood accused of orchestrating a billion-dollar drug trade in the Middle East, centered around the production and sale of captagon. With rebel forces overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad, evidence of industrial-scale drug labs emerged, spotlighting a lucrative narcotics network linked to the Assad regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

A sprawling drug laboratory, nestled on the outskirts of Damascus, is now at the heart of allegations against President Bashar al-Assad's government. Accusations from Washington and other entities suggest the regime has enriched itself through the production and trafficking of captagon, an addictive stimulant valued in billions.

As the Assad regime's grip weakens, evidence of this dark empire has surfaced. Rebel forces gaining control have exposed hidden caches of the drug in various forms, from furniture to fruit. With ties to Assad's brother, Maher al-Assad, the scope of operations includes comprehensive production facilities housing intricate equipment and chemicals.

Caroline Rose, head of the Captagon Trade Project, highlights the vast scale of Syria's captagon network. While the drug originally served medical needs, its illicit counterpart has flourished in conflict zones across the region. Current findings underscore the extensive reach and profitability of what has become known as 'poor man's cocaine' across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

