Leaders Laud 'One Nation, One Election': A Leap Towards Development

In a move that has drawn praise from several political leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. Saini highlighted that this vision would accelerate national development and significantly reduce electoral expenses by conducting all elections simultaneously.

The proposal, which received approval from the Union Cabinet on Thursday, is awaiting its introduction in Parliament. The idea has ignited discussions between the ruling party and the opposition. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed complete support, citing the halt in development during separate Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as a concern addressed by this initiative.

Echoing the sentiment, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai hailed the decision as advantageous for the country, emphasizing time and cost efficiency. Haryana Minister Anil Vij also endorsed the move, underscoring PM Modi's nationalist approach and his efforts towards transforming India into a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)