Left Menu

Leaders Laud 'One Nation, One Election': A Leap Towards Development

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and other leaders commend PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' vision. They believe it speeds up development and cuts electoral costs. The bill, approved by the Union Cabinet, sparks debate as it's set to be introduced in Parliament, with support from various state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST
Leaders Laud 'One Nation, One Election': A Leap Towards Development
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has drawn praise from several political leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. Saini highlighted that this vision would accelerate national development and significantly reduce electoral expenses by conducting all elections simultaneously.

The proposal, which received approval from the Union Cabinet on Thursday, is awaiting its introduction in Parliament. The idea has ignited discussions between the ruling party and the opposition. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed complete support, citing the halt in development during separate Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as a concern addressed by this initiative.

Echoing the sentiment, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai hailed the decision as advantageous for the country, emphasizing time and cost efficiency. Haryana Minister Anil Vij also endorsed the move, underscoring PM Modi's nationalist approach and his efforts towards transforming India into a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024