Rekha Sharma: Empowering Women, Elevating Voices in Rajya Sabha
Rekha Sharma, former head of India’s National Women Commission, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. Stating her focus on empowering women, she emphasized her dedication to raising public concerns. Her election followed BJP's nomination, maintaining the party's majority in the Haryana Assembly.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Rekha Sharma, the former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. Sharma received her winning certificate from the returning officer in Chandigarh on Friday, marking a new chapter in her career dedicated to public service.
Speaking to ANI, Sharma reiterated her commitment to advocate for women's empowerment in her tenure. 'My priority is to amplify the public's voice,' Sharma stated. Her tenure in the Women's Commission spanned nearly a decade, bringing valuable experience to her new legislative role.
The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier announced Sharma's nomination for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised this decision, highlighting the uncontested nature of her candidacy. This by-election followed the resignation of Krishna Lal Panwar, who moved to a ministerial post following his election as an MLA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Slams BJP's Delhi Administration Over Rising Crime
HC issues notice on PIL by 7 BJP MPs from Delhi to direct AAP govt to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in city.
Factional Strife: A Tragedy Looms Over Karnataka BJP
BJP's Sanjay Tandon Criticizes Congress Leadership for Election Failures
BJP's Strategic Outreach in Assam: Building Bridges through Beneficiary Schemes