Rekha Sharma: Empowering Women, Elevating Voices in Rajya Sabha

Rekha Sharma, former head of India’s National Women Commission, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. Stating her focus on empowering women, she emphasized her dedication to raising public concerns. Her election followed BJP's nomination, maintaining the party's majority in the Haryana Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:54 IST
Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Rekha Sharma (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Rekha Sharma, the former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. Sharma received her winning certificate from the returning officer in Chandigarh on Friday, marking a new chapter in her career dedicated to public service.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma reiterated her commitment to advocate for women's empowerment in her tenure. 'My priority is to amplify the public's voice,' Sharma stated. Her tenure in the Women's Commission spanned nearly a decade, bringing valuable experience to her new legislative role.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier announced Sharma's nomination for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised this decision, highlighting the uncontested nature of her candidacy. This by-election followed the resignation of Krishna Lal Panwar, who moved to a ministerial post following his election as an MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

