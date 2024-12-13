Left Menu

Delhi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to Empower Women

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a new scheme, 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' with the cabinet approving a direct cash transfer of Rs 1,000 monthly to women older than 18 in Delhi. The initiative, aimed at financially empowering women, is set to start registration within 7-10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:56 IST
Delhi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to Empower Women
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday that the government has issued a notification for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.' The registration process for the scheme is expected to commence in the next 7-10 days. The Delhi Cabinet recently approved this scheme, which assures an Rs 1,000 monthly transfer to every eligible woman over the age of 18.

The annual allocation for the scheme is set at Rs 4,560 crore, as per an official statement from the Delhi government. Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that the Delhi Government recognizes and aims to address the financial struggles faced by women who aren't financially independent.

Approximately 38 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme, needing substantial financial support for its implementation. To qualify for the scheme, women must be over 18, reside in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and possess a valid Voter ID Card by December 12, 2024. In a related statement, Atishi lauded AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for understanding women's challenges, recalling his earlier announcement of the financial support which was delayed due to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024