Delhi Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to Empower Women
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a new scheme, 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' with the cabinet approving a direct cash transfer of Rs 1,000 monthly to women older than 18 in Delhi. The initiative, aimed at financially empowering women, is set to start registration within 7-10 days.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday that the government has issued a notification for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.' The registration process for the scheme is expected to commence in the next 7-10 days. The Delhi Cabinet recently approved this scheme, which assures an Rs 1,000 monthly transfer to every eligible woman over the age of 18.
The annual allocation for the scheme is set at Rs 4,560 crore, as per an official statement from the Delhi government. Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that the Delhi Government recognizes and aims to address the financial struggles faced by women who aren't financially independent.
Approximately 38 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme, needing substantial financial support for its implementation. To qualify for the scheme, women must be over 18, reside in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and possess a valid Voter ID Card by December 12, 2024. In a related statement, Atishi lauded AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for understanding women's challenges, recalling his earlier announcement of the financial support which was delayed due to his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
