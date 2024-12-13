Left Menu

Kharge Challenges RS Chairman Over Role and Fairness

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for alleged bias, comparing his role to an umpire during a heated exchange. He highlighted unfair speaking times for opposition versus ruling leaders and rejected sole blame for a no-confidence motion submitted against the Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:30 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery exchange that underscored growing tensions in India's upper house of Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of partiality, likening his role to an umpire who must remain neutral. Kharge's comments come amid a war of words regarding time allocation for speeches, slating perceived inequalities.

Kharge criticized the disparity in speaking opportunities afforded to opposition members versus those aligned with the governing party. "When JP Nadda speaks, he gets 5-10 minutes," Kharge remarked, drawing attention to microphones being turned off when opposition leaders request to speak. In defending himself against accusations regarding a December 10 no-confidence motion, Kharge emphasized collective action from the INDIA bloc against Dhankhar.

Responding to Dhankhar's impassioned declarations of devotion to the nation and criticisms directed at the opposition, Kharge retorted that the discussions should not be self-praising ceremonies. The INDIA bloc, reinforcing Kharge's stance, stated their no-confidence motion was a necessary measure to protect democratic principles and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

