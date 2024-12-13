Ukraine Poised to Feed Post-Assad Syria

Amid the geopolitical shifts following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Ukraine is stepping up as a potential key food supplier to Syria. Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval stated Ukraine's readiness to provide essential grain and oilseeds, as Russian supplies face delays.

Syria's historical reliance on Russian food imports underscores the uncertainty of its future relations with Moscow. However, Ukraine is seizing the opportunity to extend support, with Minister Koval affirming the country's openness to fulfilling Syria's food requirements.

Despite challenges like the Russian invasion impacting its export routes, Ukraine has successfully resumed grain shipments. Analysts report limited corn exports to Syria, but Ukraine remains committed to rejuvenating diplomatic ties with Damascus, supporting a nation in transition.

