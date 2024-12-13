Left Menu

Ukraine Poised to Feed Post-Assad Syria

Ukraine is positioning itself as a food supplier to Syria in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's fall. As Russian wheat shipments to Syria dwindle, Ukraine, a major grain and oilseeds exporter, expresses readiness to fill the gap, aiming to strengthen relationships and support the Syrian populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:32 IST
Ukraine Poised to Feed Post-Assad Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the geopolitical shifts following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Ukraine is stepping up as a potential key food supplier to Syria. Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval stated Ukraine's readiness to provide essential grain and oilseeds, as Russian supplies face delays.

Syria's historical reliance on Russian food imports underscores the uncertainty of its future relations with Moscow. However, Ukraine is seizing the opportunity to extend support, with Minister Koval affirming the country's openness to fulfilling Syria's food requirements.

Despite challenges like the Russian invasion impacting its export routes, Ukraine has successfully resumed grain shipments. Analysts report limited corn exports to Syria, but Ukraine remains committed to rejuvenating diplomatic ties with Damascus, supporting a nation in transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024