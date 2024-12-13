Unlocking Algo Access: SEBI Opens Door for Retail Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unveiled a proposal aimed at empowering retail investors by granting them access to algorithmic trading, previously available only to institutional players.

The initiative seeks to enhance market efficiency and transparency through fast order execution and improved liquidity.

Retail investors could soon gain participation in this technology-driven trading method, which has predominantly benefited institutional investors, thus leveling the playing field with adequate safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)