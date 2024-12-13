Left Menu

Restoration of Puri's Historic Ratnabhandar Set to Begin

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will commence repair work on the Ratnabhandar at Puri's Jagannath Temple on December 17. Proper security measures will be in place to facilitate both the restoration and uninterrupted darshan for devotees, following concerns over cracks in the temple's outer boundary.

Updated: 13-12-2024 20:13 IST
Puri SP Vineet Agarwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced its plans to start repairs on the Ratnabhandar of Puri's historic Jagannath Temple on December 17, ensuring that the sacred site remains accessible to devotees. The move follows concerns over structural cracks in the temple's outer wall.

Puri Superintendent of Police Vineet Agarwal confirmed that coordinated efforts with local law enforcement will ensure the safety and smooth progress of the restoration while allowing uninterrupted darshan for visitors. The decision was finalized in a high-level meeting involving ASI officers and senior police officials.

The urgency for repairs was heightened by discoveries of cracks in the Meghannath Prachari, as reported in November. Arabinda K Padhee, the temple's chief administrator, reiterated the importance of ASI's role in the ongoing restoration process. The Ratna Bhandar's reopening, following SOPs set by the Odisha government, marked a significant event, accompanied by stringent security measures to safeguard the temple's treasures.

