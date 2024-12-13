Congress Denies Grudge Against Allu Arjun Amid Stampede Row

Congress MP Mallu Ravi has stated that the party bears no animosity towards actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested due to a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The Telangana government's moves are intended to uphold law and order, without any personal vendetta against the actor, Ravi emphasized.

During an interview with ANI, Ravi remarked that the arrest was executed under the Congress-led state government and according to legal protocols. The measure aims solely to maintain law and order, not to target Allu Arjun personally, in the broader public interest. Subsequently, the Telangana High Court granted Arjun interim bail after his initial 14-day judicial custody following the incident that resulted in a fatality on December 4.

Advocate Karam Komireddy, representing Sandhya Theatre, confirmed that Allu Arjun was granted interim bail for four weeks, requiring a personal bond of Rs50,000. The High Court has also instructed police not to arrest any non-detained theater management members, granting interim bail to two arrested owners. This follows the tragic incident during the premiere of Arjun's film Pushpa 2, which led to one death and several injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)