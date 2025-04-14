Transforming Land Management: Telangana Launches Bhu Bharati Portal
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the launch of the Bhu Bharati portal, a new land records management system piloted in four Mandals, replacing the previous Dharani system. The initiative aims to provide a permanent solution for land ownership issues, with a focus on transparency and ease of use.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced the Bhu Bharati portal, a revamped land records management system that will initially run on a pilot basis across four Mandals. With its launch, the portal aims to replace the previous Dharani system, which has been criticized for causing problems for landowners.
Addressing an audience during the launch, Reddy emphasized that the Bhu Bharati portal is the result of extensive research and is designed to rectify the issues created by earlier changes in revenue laws. He highlighted the state's efforts to eventually introduce a 'Bhoodhaar' unique identifier for land similar to Aadhaar.
During a recent District Collectors' conference, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct comprehensive awareness campaigns on the new portal. Collectors are tasked with clearing citizens' doubts and ensuring understanding of the system, hoping that it will address long-standing land ownership challenges faced by farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
