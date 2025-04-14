Left Menu

Transforming Land Management: Telangana Launches Bhu Bharati Portal

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the launch of the Bhu Bharati portal, a new land records management system piloted in four Mandals, replacing the previous Dharani system. The initiative aims to provide a permanent solution for land ownership issues, with a focus on transparency and ease of use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:20 IST
Transforming Land Management: Telangana Launches Bhu Bharati Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced the Bhu Bharati portal, a revamped land records management system that will initially run on a pilot basis across four Mandals. With its launch, the portal aims to replace the previous Dharani system, which has been criticized for causing problems for landowners.

Addressing an audience during the launch, Reddy emphasized that the Bhu Bharati portal is the result of extensive research and is designed to rectify the issues created by earlier changes in revenue laws. He highlighted the state's efforts to eventually introduce a 'Bhoodhaar' unique identifier for land similar to Aadhaar.

During a recent District Collectors' conference, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct comprehensive awareness campaigns on the new portal. Collectors are tasked with clearing citizens' doubts and ensuring understanding of the system, hoping that it will address long-standing land ownership challenges faced by farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025