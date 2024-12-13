Left Menu

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Remanded to Judicial Custody Amid Ongoing MCOCA Investigation

The Rouse Avenue Court has placed AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in judicial custody until January 9 following the expiration of his police custody in an MCOCA case. The Delhi Police requested a 10-day extension, citing ongoing investigations, but the court found no grounds to extend police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:31 IST
A visual of Naresh Balyan in the court room (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court ordered the remand of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to judicial custody. His appearance before the court came after the conclusion of his seven-day police custody in connection with an MCOCA case. Balyan, who was arrested on December 4, had further police custody requested by the Delhi Police to investigate additional associates, though the court declined the extension.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja decreed Balyan's custody until January 9, noting insufficient reason for extended police custody. Despite Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh's plea for ten more days to assist in property identification and link other syndicate members, the request was denied.

Singh emphasized the need for further custody, pointing to ongoing investigations into Balyan's alleged international money transfers and extortion operations. The court, during Balyan's medical hearing, reviewed reports while the defense, led by Advocate M.S. Khan, argued against further custody, challenging the grounds for invoking MCOCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

