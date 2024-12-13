AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Remanded to Judicial Custody Amid Ongoing MCOCA Investigation

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court ordered the remand of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to judicial custody. His appearance before the court came after the conclusion of his seven-day police custody in connection with an MCOCA case. Balyan, who was arrested on December 4, had further police custody requested by the Delhi Police to investigate additional associates, though the court declined the extension.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja decreed Balyan's custody until January 9, noting insufficient reason for extended police custody. Despite Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh's plea for ten more days to assist in property identification and link other syndicate members, the request was denied.

Singh emphasized the need for further custody, pointing to ongoing investigations into Balyan's alleged international money transfers and extortion operations. The court, during Balyan's medical hearing, reviewed reports while the defense, led by Advocate M.S. Khan, argued against further custody, challenging the grounds for invoking MCOCA.

